Alaska Energy Metals Uncovers Nickel-Rich Zones

Millrock Resources (TSE:AEMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alaska Energy Metals has discovered significant nickel and other critical metals at its Canwell property in Alaska, highlighting the district-wide potential of the Nikolai ultramafic intrusions. The results from three drill holes demonstrate substantial mineralization, supporting further exploration to expand these promising zones.

For further insights into TSE:AEMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.