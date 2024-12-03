News & Insights

Alaska Energy Metals Extends Core Zone Mineralization

December 03, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Millrock Resources (TSE:AEMC) has released an update.

Alaska Energy Metals has announced promising assay results from its Eureka resource expansion drill program, confirming the extension of higher-grade core zone mineralization by 600 meters to the southeast. The discovery of coarse-grained magmatic sulfides marks a significant milestone, potentially boosting the value of the Nikolai Project in Alaska.

