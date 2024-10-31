Alaska Air reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.25, consensus $2.17

Reports Q3 revenue $3.07B, consensus $2.99B. “There has been no better time to be part of Alaska Air (ALK) Group. By bringing together Alaska and Hawaiian’s remarkable service, expansive networks, distinct cultures, and shared values, we are creating a resilient airline that can meet the challenge of competing in a rapidly shifting industry,” said CEO Ben Minicucci. “We have the resources and flexibility to navigate challenges, embrace new opportunities, and write the next chapter for our company. Our industry leading margins and strong operational performance are proof points that we are making the right investments to differentiate ourselves from our domestic-focused peers. Today’s results reinforce we are on the right path for the future. The opportunities for this newly combined global airline are clear, and we are poised to be the airline that connects the West Coast to the world with an experience rooted in care and performance,” said CCO Andrew Harrison. “We are investing in our commercial engine to compete more effectively with the larger carriers, increase loyalty among our guests and realize synergies from both our commercial and cargo businesses. These investments include re-imagined lounge and onboard offerings designed to meet the needs of our most loyal guests, optimized route networks that get people to more places in less time, a seamless booking to boarding experience, and more.”

