Alaska Air Group's (ALK) Arm Renews AI-Related Partnership

Alaska Air Group’s ALK wholly owned subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, renewed its partnership with Air Space Intelligence or ASI, the creator of Flyways. This renewal strengthens the airline’s commitment to using innovative technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to optimize operations and boost fuel efficiency. This initiative supports Alaska Airlines' sustainability goals and long-term path to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

For the past four years, Alaska Airlines has used ASI's Flyways AI platform and the Dispatch application in its Network Operations Center. Dispatchers utilize Flyways to optimize flight routes, reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions and improve on-time arrivals. On average, Flyways AI identifies optimization opportunities for 55 percent of Alaska’s flights, achieving three to five percent fuel savings and emission reductions for flights longer than four hours.

Moreover, in 2023 alone, Flyways AI optimized routes and saved more than 1.2 million gallons of fuel, which reduced 11,958 metric tons of CO2 emissions. These impressive savings are crucial in propelling Alaska Airlines toward its ambitious goal of becoming the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline by 2025.

Flyways AI has become an essential tool for Alaska Airlines' dispatch team by providing a cutting-edge aircraft situation display for both pre-departure planning and enroute monitoring. This advanced technology uses sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to analyze data on weather, airspace and traffic, optimizing flight routes to ensure safety, fuel efficiency and timely arrivals while avoiding congested airspace.

Additionally, the Flyways Dispatch application offers real-time insights, enabling dispatchers to proactively manage and respond to flights, thereby enhancing operational reliability and improving the overall travel experience for passengers.

The renewed partnership between Alaska Airlines and ASI underscores their commitment to advancing the aviation industry through innovation. This partnership showcases how technology can drive progress and create lasting improvements in the industry. This collaboration reflects a forward-thinking approach to addressing the challenges of modern aviation and driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future.

Alaska Airlines provides a premium flying experience with award-winning service and the Mileage Plan loyalty program. Through its Oneworld Alliance and global partners, guests can access 30 airlines and more than 1,000 destinations worldwide, with options to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com.

In the past 30 days, ALK shares have declined 9.8%, easily surpassing its industry’s fall of 48.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Kirby Corporation KEX.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.4% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have gained 3.3% in the past year.

KEX holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 40% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 8.7%. Shares of Kirby have climbed 41.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.