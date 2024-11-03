News & Insights

Alara Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

November 03, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, offering 448,804,713 ordinary fully paid shares and 224,402,357 options in a renounceable pro rata arrangement. This move, set to close on November 19, 2024, is poised to attract investors looking for opportunities in the expanding resource sector. The issuance aims to enhance the company’s market presence and financial stability, appealing to both individual and institutional investors.

