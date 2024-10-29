Alara Resources Expands Exploration and Production in 2024

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has reported a dynamic year in 2024, achieving significant milestones as a copper-gold concentrate producer while expanding its mineral exploration activities in the Middle East. The company’s strategic growth and diversification efforts highlight its commitment to capitalizing on opportunities in the resource sector.

