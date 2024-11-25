Alara Resources Delays Rights Issue Amid Panel Review

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has extended the deadline for issuing securities related to its recent rights issue, pending a resolution from the Takeovers Panel. The company is an Australia-based producer and explorer of precious and base metals, with significant mining operations in Oman. Alara is committed to maximizing shareholder value through sustainable growth and efficient operations.

