ALANTRA EQUITIES Downgrades Amadeus IT Group (BRSE:AI3A)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, ALANTRA EQUITIES downgraded their outlook for Amadeus IT Group (BRSE:AI3A) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI3A is 0.58%, an increase of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 110,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,209K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares , representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI3A by 22.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI3A by 0.59% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,677K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI3A by 6.03% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 5,273K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI3A by 5.88% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,502K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI3A by 9.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.