Alamos Gold Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Alamos Gold AGI is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6, after market close. AGI is expected to have delivered year-over-year earnings growth , supported by upbeat gold prices, increased sales volumes and lower costs. Higher production is likely to have been driven by the recent addition of the Magino mine and increased output at both Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI’s third-quarter earnings has moved down 4.35% over the past 60 days to 22 cents per share. Despite the revision, the consensus mark indicates a 57% surge from the year-ago actual.

Alamos Gold’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4% on average.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for AGI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alamos Gold this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Alamos Gold’s Q3 Performance

In September, Alamos Gold raised its gold production guidance for 2024 to 550-590 thousand ounces, from its earlier expectation of 485-525 thousand ounces, to reflect the contribution of the Magino mine and upbeat performance at Mulatos District in the first half of 2024.

The Magino mine was added to Alamos Gold’s portfolio following the acquisition of Argonaut Gold on July 12, 2024. Its performance is expected to have been impacted by downtime to implement various improvements to the crushing and conveying circuit. Magino’s production is expected to be slightly lower than the second quarter’s output of 22,700 ounces.

The Young Davidson mine is expected to produce 180-190 thousand ounces in 2024. To achieve this target, it has to produce 95.9-105.9 thousand ounces in the second half of the year, indicating a 6% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. With grades improving in the second half, the mine is set to achieve its targets.

The 2024 production target for the Island Gold mine is in the range of 145-155 thousand ounces. With 75.1 thousand ounces produced in the first half of the year, the mine has to produce 69.9-79.9 thousand ounces in the second half. It indicates a 10% year-over-year improvement at the midpoint in the second half.

Even though there was a planned downtime at the mine in the second half of July to upgrade the underground ventilation infrastructure, mining rates are expected to have improved. We expect output in the third quarter to have been higher year over year.

At Mulatos, first-half production was at around 115.6 thousand ounces, which was 4% higher from prior year levels aided by solid performance at La Yaqui Grande. Alamos Gold raised its expected production range for Mulatos to 185-195 thousand ounces for 2024. The guidance indicates Mulatos’production for the second half to be 69.4-79.4 thousand ounces, indicating a 27% plunge. Grades stacked at La Yaqui Grande are expected to have decreased slightly in the third quarter due to the rainy season. The recovery of ounces through residual leaching at Mulatos is also expected to have declined.

Overall, we expect improved production numbers for Alamos Gold in the quarter, aided by Young Davidson and Island Gold, which will be somewhat offset by lower production at Mulatos. Contribution from Magino is also expected to boost results.

Gold prices averaged $2,491 per ounce in the third quarter, up 29% year over year. Throughout the quarter, gold prices have been fueled by increasing expectations of interest rate cuts and rising tensions in the Middle East. The Fed’s announcement of a 50-basis-point rate cut at the Sept. 17 - Sept. 18 meeting lifted gold prices, which ended the quarter at above $2,600 per ounce.

Higher grades at Island Gold and Young Davidson are expected to have led to declines in total cash costs and mine-site all-in sustaining costs. This is likely to have been partially offset by higher costs at La Yaqui Grande owing to lower production.

Year-over-year improvement in production and sales volumes, elevated gold prices and lower costs are likely to have translated into improved earnings for Alamos Gold.

AGI Stock’s Price Performance

Alamos Gold’s shares have gained 61.9% in the past year against the industry’s 48.5% decline.



