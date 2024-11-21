News & Insights

Stocks

Alamos Gold Continues Strong Dividend Tradition

November 21, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alamos Gold Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per share, marking 15 consecutive years of dividend payouts, with $41 million returned to shareholders in 2024 alone. The company offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) allowing shareholders to reinvest dividends into new shares at a 2% discount, providing an attractive option for those looking to increase their stake. With diverse production operations and a strong growth portfolio, Alamos continues to appeal to investors interested in the gold sector.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.