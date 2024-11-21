Alamos Gold Continues Strong Dividend Tradition

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per share, marking 15 consecutive years of dividend payouts, with $41 million returned to shareholders in 2024 alone. The company offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) allowing shareholders to reinvest dividends into new shares at a 2% discount, providing an attractive option for those looking to increase their stake. With diverse production operations and a strong growth portfolio, Alamos continues to appeal to investors interested in the gold sector.

