Alamo Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2.38, consensus $2.44

Reports Q3 revenue $401.3M, consensus $404.3M. Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group’s (ALG) President, and CEO commented, “Our financial results for the third quarter were largely in line with our expectations given the conditions prevalent in our markets. As we experienced in the second quarter, market activity across our two segments continued to diverge.”

