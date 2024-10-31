News & Insights

Alamo Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2.38, consensus $2.44

October 31, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $401.3M, consensus $404.3M. Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group’s (ALG) President, and CEO commented, “Our financial results for the third quarter were largely in line with our expectations given the conditions prevalent in our markets. As we experienced in the second quarter, market activity across our two segments continued to diverge.”

