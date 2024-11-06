News & Insights

Alamo Group Announces Leadership Transition Amid Resignation

November 06, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

The latest update is out from Alamo Group ( (ALG) ).

Alamo Group Inc. is undergoing a leadership transition as Ian Eckert, the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, resigns effective by January 3, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. Agnes Kamps, the Executive Vice President and CFO, will temporarily take over Eckert’s responsibilities without additional compensation. This move aims to ensure stability during the transition while maintaining the company’s strong financial oversight.

