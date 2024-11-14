Akoya Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (20c)

Reports Q3 revenue $18.80M, consensus $25.42M.”Our third-quarter results came in below expectations, largely due to ongoing capital equipment purchase constraints seen across the life science tools market. We remain optimistic about the long-term growth outlook of our industry, but we recognize the current environment will pose temporary challenges. We proactively anticipated this with our recent organizational restructuring, which, while difficult and temporarily disruptive this quarter, was the right decision and enhanced our readiness to absorb the headwinds we are facing,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences (AKYA). “We remain confident that Akoya’s technologies will continue to be the preferred platform in the spatial biology market from discovery to diagnostics, supporting a return to topline growth in 2025, and beyond, and achievement of our profitability goals.”

