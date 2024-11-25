News & Insights

Akora Resources Uncovers High-Grade Iron Ore in Madagascar

November 25, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has reported promising results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Bekisopa Project in Madagascar, with 58 out of 61 drill holes intercepting high-grade iron mineralization. This development could expand the project’s direct shipping ore resource, supporting plans for a low-capital start-up operation with a new Mineral Resource Estimate expected in early 2025. The company aims to capitalize on the high-grade iron ore potential to enhance project financials and extend mine life.

