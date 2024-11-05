Akobo Minerals Secures Convertible Loan for Growth

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has announced a NOK 25.3 million unsecured convertible loan with a 20% interest rate, involving both existing and new investors. The loan, which can be converted into shares under certain conditions, highlights the company’s strategic positioning in the Ethiopian gold exploration market. With a focus on ethical practices and a strong foothold in local communities, Akobo Minerals is poised for growth in the promising Ethiopian mining sector.

For further insights into DE:643 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.