Akobo Minerals Secures Convertible Loan for Growth

November 05, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has announced a NOK 25.3 million unsecured convertible loan with a 20% interest rate, involving both existing and new investors. The loan, which can be converted into shares under certain conditions, highlights the company’s strategic positioning in the Ethiopian gold exploration market. With a focus on ethical practices and a strong foothold in local communities, Akobo Minerals is poised for growth in the promising Ethiopian mining sector.

