Akobo Minerals to Boost Gold Production with New Financing

October 21, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB is advancing in its Ethiopian gold mining operations, having produced its first gold bar and seeking to secure up to NOK 30 million through a convertible loan to boost production and support strategic goals. Major shareholders show strong interest, and the loan offers a 20% annual interest rate with an equity conversion option. The company is poised to enhance its output as it taps into richer sections of the Segele deposit.

