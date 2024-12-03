News & Insights

Stocks

Akobo Minerals Achieves Key Production Milestone

December 03, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Akobo Minerals AB has reported a significant achievement in November, with a total gold production of 8 kg, marking the first time the company has covered its operational costs. This milestone, combined with October’s output, demonstrates the company’s progress towards stable and sustainable gold production. Akobo Minerals is leveraging its high-grade ore zones to optimize future operations, positioning itself as a key player in Ethiopia’s mining industry.

For further insights into DE:643 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.