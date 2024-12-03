Akobo Minerals Achieves Key Production Milestone

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has reported a significant achievement in November, with a total gold production of 8 kg, marking the first time the company has covered its operational costs. This milestone, combined with October’s output, demonstrates the company’s progress towards stable and sustainable gold production. Akobo Minerals is leveraging its high-grade ore zones to optimize future operations, positioning itself as a key player in Ethiopia’s mining industry.

