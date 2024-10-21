Akeso, Inc. Raises HK$1.924 Billion Through Share Placement

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has successfully completed a placement of 31.7 million new shares, raising approximately HK$1.924 billion. The shares were placed with professional and institutional investors at HK$61.28 each, increasing the company’s issued share capital by 3.53%. The proceeds will be used for purposes outlined by the company.

