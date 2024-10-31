Aker Solutions Posts Strong Q3 and Plans Dividend

News & Insights

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA reported a robust third quarter with significant growth in revenues and profitability, driven by strong operational performance across its business segments. The company has a positive outlook with a large project backlog and plans to propose an extraordinary dividend of NOK 21 per share, reflecting its strong financial position. Additionally, Aker Solutions is focused on digital solutions and robotization to enhance competitiveness and sustain its growth trajectory.

