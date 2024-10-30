Aker Solutions Announces Extraordinary Dividend Proposal

Aker Solutions ASA (GB:0QXP) has released an update.

Aker Solutions ASA has announced a proposed extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 21.00 per share, totaling NOK 10 billion, pending approval on November 22, 2024. This move underscores the company’s strong value creation and commitment to maintaining a robust balance sheet for future growth and shareholder returns.

