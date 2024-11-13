Aker ASA’s Employee Share Purchase Program Details

Aker ASA (AKAAF) has released an update.

Aker ASA has launched its annual employee share purchase program, offering participants a 20% discount on shares priced at NOK 443.20 each, with a three-year lock-up period. Key managerial figures, including Svein Oskar Stoknes and Lene Landøy, have acquired shares, enhancing their stakes in the company. Aker ASA sold a total of 10,480 shares through this program, now holding 14,745 shares of its own.

For further insights into AKAAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.