Aker ASA’s Employee Share Purchase Program Details

November 13, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Aker ASA (AKAAF) has released an update.

Aker ASA has launched its annual employee share purchase program, offering participants a 20% discount on shares priced at NOK 443.20 each, with a three-year lock-up period. Key managerial figures, including Svein Oskar Stoknes and Lene Landøy, have acquired shares, enhancing their stakes in the company. Aker ASA sold a total of 10,480 shares through this program, now holding 14,745 shares of its own.

