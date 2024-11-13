Aker ASA’s Employee Share Purchase Program Details

Aker ASA (AKAAF) has released an update.
Aker ASA has launched its annual employee share purchase program, offering participants a 20% discount on shares priced at NOK 443.20 each, with a three-year lock-up period. Key managerial figures, including Svein Oskar Stoknes and Lene Landøy, have acquired shares, enhancing their stakes in the company. Aker ASA sold a total of 10,480 shares through this program, now holding 14,745 shares of its own.
