Aker ASA Restructures Exposure in American Shipping Company

November 25, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

American Shipping Company ASA (ASCJF) has released an update.

Aker ASA has restructured its financial exposure in American Shipping Company ASA by terminating and renewing total return swap (TRS) agreements through its subsidiary, Aker Capital AS. The new agreements with DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB maintain Aker Capital’s exposure to 30.83% of AMSC’s shares. Additionally, Aker Capital directly holds 19.07% of AMSC shares, indicating a strategic positioning in the company.

