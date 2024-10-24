Akastor’s DDW Offshore Wins Key Australian Contracts

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA’s subsidiary, DDW Offshore, has secured two significant contracts for its vessels, Skandi Peregrino and Skandi Atlantic, to provide anchor handling and towage services in Australia starting in 2025. These contracts include options for extension, highlighting Akastor’s strategic growth in the oil services sector. This move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the offshore oil and gas industry.

For further insights into AKKVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.