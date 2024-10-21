News & Insights

Akastor’s Affiliate HMH Appoints New Chairman

October 21, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Akastor ASA (AKKVF) has released an update.

Akastor ASA’s affiliate, HMH Holding B.V., has appointed Dan Rabun as Chairman of the Board, starting October 21, 2024. With extensive leadership experience in major companies, Rabun is expected to contribute significantly to HMH’s growth and innovation in the drilling solutions sector. HMH continues to expand its portfolio to include services for adjacent industries, enhancing its market presence.

