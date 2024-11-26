News & Insights

Akanda Corp’s Strategic Loan Agreement with First Towers

November 26, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp has entered into a bridge loan agreement with First Towers & Fiber Corp, agreeing to lend $350,000 as part of a proposed business transaction. This move could indicate Akanda’s strategic interest in expanding its financial engagements, making it a focal point for investors watching the evolving telecommunications infrastructure market. Investors might find this development intriguing as it shows potential growth and collaboration in the industry.

