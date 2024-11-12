News & Insights

Akanda Corp. Announces Reverse Stock Split for Shareholders

November 12, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp. is set to execute a 1-for-2 reverse stock split on November 14, 2024, reducing its outstanding common shares from approximately 4.1 million to 2.0 million. This move, approved by the company’s shareholders and Board of Directors, aims to consolidate shares without affecting individual shareholder stakes. The adjusted trading will begin under the same ticker symbol ‘AKAN’, as the company seeks to streamline its share structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

