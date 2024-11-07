News & Insights

Akamai sees Q4 EPS $1.49-$1.56, consensus $1.62

November 07, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Sees Q4 revenue $995M-$1.02B, consensus $1.03B. Sees Q4 gross margin 72%-73%. Sees Q4 operating expenses $321M-$327M. Sees Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 40%-41%. Sees Q4 operating margin 27%-28%. Sees Q4 capital expenditures $184M-$192M. Sees Q4 tax rate 19%. Says traffic growth will eventually rebound. Says will eliminate 2.5% of roles across the company. Guidance and comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

