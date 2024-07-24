Akamai (AKAM), Yospace Unite to Enhance Video Content Delivery

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM has made a significant step in the digital content delivery industry by integrating Yospace into its Qualified Compute Partner Program. This strategic partnership with Yospace is set to bolster Akamai's ability to deliver personalized, high-quality content leveraging the former's expertise in server-side ad insertion technology.



The Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to offer Akamai’s customers seamless access to solution-based services that integrate smoothly with its cloud computing offerings. The services are provided by Akamai after completing a rigorous qualification process.



By leveraging cutting-edge technology and Akamai's robust content delivery network, Yospace aims to enable broadcasters and content providers to elevate viewer engagement through scalable advertising strategies across the Akamai Connected Cloud platform. By integrating core cloud computing and edge computing, this platform promises to deliver industry-leading security, flexibility and premium content needed to reach a broader audience. This will likely empower media firms with scalable solutions tailored to the evolving online video landscape.



In today’s digital landscape, where demand for high-quality video streaming experience continues to rise globally, partnerships like this are expected to further strengthen Akamai’s position in the market.



With this collaboration, the company also aims to equip Yospace’s customer base with its content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services to meet its evolving business needs. This is also likely to improve Akamai’s top-line performance in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of Akamai have lost 3.5% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 44.5%.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)

