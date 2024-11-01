a.k.a. Brands price target raised to $25 from $20 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to $25 from $20 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Ahead of the company’s Q3 results, the firm is adjusting its price target on the stock. In the long-term, the firm believes the company’s brand can return to growth driven by newness and continued active customer growth, but visibility to profitability potential remains constrained as its labels look to gain traction in a competitive retail landscape.

