News & Insights

Stocks
AKA

a.k.a. Brands price target raised to $25 from $20 at Telsey Advisory

November 01, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to $25 from $20 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Ahead of the company’s Q3 results, the firm is adjusting its price target on the stock. In the long-term, the firm believes the company’s brand can return to growth driven by newness and continued active customer growth, but visibility to profitability potential remains constrained as its labels look to gain traction in a competitive retail landscape.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AKA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.