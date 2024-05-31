AJN Resources Inc. Launches Drilling in DRC

AJN Resources Inc. (TSE:AJN) has released an update.

AJN Resources Inc. has initiated a reverse circulation (RC) drilling project at the Manono Northeast Project in the DRC to explore lithium and tin potential across a 7km property span. The drilling follows encouraging signs from a percussion drilling program that suggested the presence of valuable pegmatites. As exploration progresses, the company has also ceased operations on an adjacent property deemed to lack economic prospects.

