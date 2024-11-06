News & Insights

AJ Lucas Reports Strong Earnings and Safety Milestones

AJ Lucas Group Limited (AU:AJL) has released an update.

AJ Lucas Group Limited has reported a robust financial year ending June 2024, marked by a significant 19.9% rise in EBITDA to $31.2 million and a modest revenue increase in its Australian drilling services. The company has successfully reduced junior debt, invested in new equipment, and maintained an exemplary safety record, positioning itself as a preferred employer with improvements in employee retention. However, challenges remain, particularly with high leverage affecting share price and regulatory hurdles for its UK shale gas assets.

