AJ Lucas Group Ensures Compliance Amid Filing Oversight

AJ Lucas Group Limited admitted to a delayed filing of an Appendix 3X due to an administrative oversight regarding the appointment of their new CEO and Managing Director, Greg Runge. Despite the lapse, the company assures that its current compliance procedures are robust and the incident was isolated. Investors can take comfort in AJL’s commitment to maintaining proper disclosure practices in line with ASX requirements.

