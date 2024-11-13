AJ Bell Executives Boost Shareholdings Amid Market Confidence

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has reported that several of its executives, including Roger Stott and Liz Carrington, acquired shares under the company’s Buy As You Earn scheme, with each purchasing 32 shares at £4.65 per share. This move increases their stakes in the company, indicating confidence in AJ Bell’s market position and future prospects.

