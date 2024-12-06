AJ Bell Executives Acquire and Adjust Shareholdings

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC recently disclosed that its executives and associated individuals exercised options to acquire ordinary shares, with some shares sold to cover tax liabilities at £4.865 per share. Among the key figures, Billy Mackay now holds the largest stake with over 1.3 million shares, showcasing the firm’s internal confidence in its growth prospects. These transactions provide insight into the company’s internal trading activities, engaging stock market enthusiasts tracking insider moves.

