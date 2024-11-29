AIX Partners with BGM to Expand in Healthcare Sector

Fanhua (AIFU) has released an update.

AIX Inc. has entered into a strategic agreement with BGM Group, exchanging its intelligent platform assets for a significant stake in BGM, positioning AIX to benefit from BGM’s expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. This move allows AIX to expand its AI-driven services beyond insurance, tapping into the growing opportunities presented by the aging population in China. The collaboration aims to leverage both companies’ strengths to unlock new growth potential and enhance service offerings.

