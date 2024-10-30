Airtificial Expands Aerospace Defense Role with Turkish Deal

Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA (ES:AI) has released an update.

Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA has secured an order to produce 31 flight control sticks for Turkish Aerospace Industries, enhancing its role as a key player in the aerospace defense sector. This deal, worth 2.5 million euros, signifies Airtificial’s growing influence in military aircraft manufacturing, leveraging its 15 years of expertise and positioning alongside industry giants like BAE Systems. The production will take place at its Seville plant, part of one of Europe’s major aerospace hubs.

For further insights into ES:AI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.