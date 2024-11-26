Airtasker Ltd: Revolutionizing the Future of Work

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.
Airtasker Ltd, Australia’s leading online marketplace for local services, is making a significant impact on the future of work by offering flexible earning opportunities. Since its inception in 2012, Airtasker has facilitated over $600 million in payments to workers and served 1.8 million unique paying customers globally. This robust performance underscores Airtasker’s commitment to empowering individuals to maximize their skills and income potential.
