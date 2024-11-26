Airtasker Ltd Reports Strong FY24 Performance and Future Growth

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.
Airtasker Ltd (ASX: ART) has demonstrated resilience amid challenging economic conditions by posting a $1.2 million free cash flow for FY24, with group revenue growing by 5.6% to $46.6 million. The company effectively reduced employee and administrative expenses, allowing increased marketing investment and improved platform reliability, leading to a 13.7% rise in monetization rate. Moving into FY25, Airtasker is positioned for continued growth and success, bolstered by strategic media partnerships enhancing its brand visibility and market penetration.
