Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF, where 15,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of AIRR, in morning trading today C.H. Robinson Worldwide is off about 2.4%, and IES Holdings is lower by about 4.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July, which lost 5,375,000 of its units, representing a 37.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: AIRR, GJUL: Big ETF Outflows

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