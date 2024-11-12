Airgain reports Q3 adjusted EPS 0c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $16.1M, consensus $16M. “We achieved solid sequential revenue growth this quarter, even as we navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jacob Suen, president and CEO of Airgain (AIRG). “With third-quarter sales reaching $16.1 million, we saw a 6.0% increase from the previous quarter and a 17.6% increase year-over-year. We also successfully launched our next-generation AirgainConnect(R) Fleet vehicle gateway, marking a significant advancement in our product portfolio. Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: reinforcing our leadership position in our established business, accelerating design wins for AirgainConnect Fleet, and advancing our Lighthouse customer trials to drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

