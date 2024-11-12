News & Insights

Stocks
AIRG

Airgain reports Q3 adjusted EPS 0c, consensus (1c)

November 12, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $16.1M, consensus $16M. “We achieved solid sequential revenue growth this quarter, even as we navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jacob Suen, president and CEO of Airgain (AIRG). “With third-quarter sales reaching $16.1 million, we saw a 6.0% increase from the previous quarter and a 17.6% increase year-over-year. We also successfully launched our next-generation AirgainConnect(R) Fleet vehicle gateway, marking a significant advancement in our product portfolio. Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: reinforcing our leadership position in our established business, accelerating design wins for AirgainConnect Fleet, and advancing our Lighthouse customer trials to drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AIRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.