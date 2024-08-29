Airbnb’s Fall Destination Guide

As the leaves begin to turn, travelers are finding that fall offers the best deals for getaways, with accommodation prices hitting their lowest compared to other seasons. This makes fall an ideal time for those seeking cost-effective travel options.

States like North Dakota, Maine, and Massachusetts have seen a notable increase in stays, attracting visitors with their vibrant foliage and seasonal appeal. The trend of passion-driven travel, where people choose destinations based on their interests—such as music festivals, food events, or outdoor adventures—continues to shape how people plan their trips.

Japan, with its blend of tradition, modernity, and stunning fall landscapes, remains the top international destination for American travelers for the second consecutive year. From budget-friendly domestic trips to unique international escapes, the fall season provides endless opportunities for exploration and memorable experiences.

Finsum: There are some dreamy destinations that really optimize the fall weather and visual experience on this list.

travel

lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.