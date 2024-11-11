Airbnb price target raised to $160 from $130 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Airbnb (ABNB) to $160 from $130 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said its 3Q was generally fine, with management suggesting improving trends throughout the quarter. However, 4Q EBITDA is expected to be lower than expected, causing some concerns around margins for next year as the company continues to invest.

