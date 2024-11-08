Air Water Inc. Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Air Water ( (AWTRF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air Water presented to its investors.

Air Water Inc., a company based in Osaka, Japan, operates in the manufacturing and sale of industrial gases, electronic materials, and related products, while also providing services across various sectors including energy, health, agriculture, and logistics. In the latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, Air Water Inc. reported a revenue increase of 6.5% year-on-year to ¥507,962 million, alongside a 12.7% rise in operating profit, reaching ¥31,982 million. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a significant boost of 16.4%, amounting to ¥20,156 million.

The key financial highlights indicate that all business segments reported profit growth despite some challenges in the semiconductor market. The Digital & Industry segment, although experiencing a slight dip in revenue, managed to increase operating profit through effective price management and productivity improvements. The Energy Solutions segment benefitted from higher LP gas prices and increased sales volumes, leading to a notable rise in both revenue and operating profit. Meanwhile, the Health & Safety segment experienced growth due to increased demand in medical gases and strong sales in related products.

The Agriculture & Foods segment also showed robust performance, driven by smart agriculture initiatives and strong sales of frozen food products. The Other Business segment saw significant profit growth due to strong logistics operations and stable biomass power plant performance. Overall, the company’s financial position remains solid with total assets of ¥1,188,948 million and a slight increase in equity attributable to owners of the parent, highlighting a stable financial foundation.

Looking ahead, Air Water Inc. maintains its full-year forecast, anticipating a revenue of ¥1,100,000 million and an operating profit of ¥78,000 million. The company plans to continue leveraging its comprehensive strengths across various sectors, focusing on growth in digital and semiconductor-related businesses, and expanding its overseas presence, particularly in India and North America.

