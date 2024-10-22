News & Insights

Air T Appoints Tracy Kennedy as New CFO

October 22, 2024

An announcement from Air T ( (AIRT) ) is now available.

Air T, Inc. has appointed Tracy Kennedy as the new Chief Financial Officer, marking a significant internal promotion. Kennedy has been with Air T for over six years, playing a crucial role in the growth of the accounting department. Her appointment comes with a comprehensive employment agreement, featuring a base salary of $270,000 and potential quarterly incentive compensations, highlighting her expertise in financial management and strategic insight. This move reflects Air T’s commitment to fostering talent within and enhancing shareholder value.

