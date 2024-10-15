Air Products & Chemicals Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Air Products & Chemicals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,440, and 17 calls, totaling $5,207,535.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $390.0 for Air Products & Chemicals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Air Products & Chemicals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Air Products & Chemicals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Air Products & Chemicals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.0 $44.3 $46.4 $280.00 $1.8M 36 1.6K APD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.0 $44.6 $47.0 $280.00 $938.1K 36 282 APD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.3 $17.9 $18.2 $320.00 $533.2K 3.3K 1.0K APD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.1 $44.4 $47.1 $280.00 $471.0K 36 100 APD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $46.3 $44.0 $46.3 $280.00 $463.0K 36 1.2K

About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Air Products & Chemicals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Air Products & Chemicals's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 887,437, the APD's price is up by 0.83%, now at $323.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

