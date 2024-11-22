Air Products and Chemicals Faces Potential Turmoil Amid Mantle Ridge’s Proxy Challenge

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. may face significant disruptions and financial strain due to actions by activist shareholder Mantle Ridge L.P., which has nominated nine director candidates for the 2025 Annual Meeting. If Mantle Ridge gains control without paying a premium, this could hinder the company’s growth strategy and lead to costly proxy contests diverting management’s focus. The uncertainty surrounding leadership and strategy could also impact stock prices, business opportunities, and the ability to retain key stakeholders. Overall, the proxy contest poses a risk to the company’s operational and financial stability.

The average APD stock price target is $340.21, implying 3.45% upside potential.

