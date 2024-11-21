Air Lease resumed with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of Air Lease (AL) with a Buy rating and $65 price target Over the last two years, the company has seen net spread compression driven by the delivery of pandemic-era leases and higher interest rates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Going forward, the firm expects Air Lease’s net spread to expand in 2025 and beyond as the company takes delivery of its orderbook of in demand aircraft with better lease terms, bolstered by the strong industry backdrop.

