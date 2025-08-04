Air Lease Corp. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $374.08 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $90.43 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $731.69 million from $667.28 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374.08 Mln. vs. $90.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $731.69 Mln vs. $667.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.