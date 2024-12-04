Air Industries Group Secures $4M F-35 Contract

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Air Industries Group ( (AIRI) ) has issued an update.

Air Industries Group has secured a $4.0 million follow-on contract for producing arresting gear components used in the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the aerospace and defense sector. The contract, initiated by a European partner nation, is set to commence production in early 2025 and finish by the year’s end, highlighting Air Industries’ strategic push to expand international sales and support global defense initiatives.

Find detailed analytics on AIRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.