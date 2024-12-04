News & Insights

Stocks

Air Industries Group Secures $4M F-35 Contract

December 04, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Air Industries Group ( (AIRI) ) has issued an update.

Air Industries Group has secured a $4.0 million follow-on contract for producing arresting gear components used in the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the aerospace and defense sector. The contract, initiated by a European partner nation, is set to commence production in early 2025 and finish by the year’s end, highlighting Air Industries’ strategic push to expand international sales and support global defense initiatives.

Find detailed analytics on AIRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.