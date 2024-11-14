News & Insights

Air Industries Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 14, 2024 — 11:33 pm EST

Air Industries Group Inc ( (AIRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air Industries Group Inc presented to its investors.

Air Industries Group is a prominent manufacturer of precision components and assemblies, serving major aerospace and defense contractors with a focus on high-quality and reliable products essential for critical operations. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Air Industries Group announced a significant improvement in financial performance, marked by increased revenues, enhanced profit margins, and a reduced net loss when compared to the previous year. Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a 2.1% increase in revenues, a 58% rise in gross profit, and a notable reduction in net loss by 69% from Q3 2023. Furthermore, the company achieved a positive operating profit, reversing the loss from the prior year, and reported an impressive improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Air Industries Group’s nine-month results reinforce its positive trajectory with a 5.6% rise in revenues and a substantial turnaround in operating profit. Looking ahead, Air Industries Group remains optimistic about its fiscal 2024 prospects, emphasizing continued growth in its backlog and maintaining compliance with its financial covenants. The company aims to achieve significant net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by strategic initiatives such as portfolio expansion and aftermarket strategy enhancement.

